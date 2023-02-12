Pathaan has potential to join 500 crore club?

Pathaan has broken multiple box office records.

Pathaan, which debuted three weeks ago, has broken multiple box office records and shot to the top of the charts, making it the highest-grossing Bollywood movie ever. The question now is A) whether the Shah Rukh Khan-starring movie will soar to uncharted heights by being the first Bollywood picture to achieve the Rs. 500 crores mark and B) whether it can surpass Baahubali 2 to become the greatest nett grosser for a Hindi language movie.

We can start by examining Pathaan’s performance at the box office thus far in order to begin responding to these queries. The estimated value of Pathaan at the close of business today is Rs. 466 crores. This means that there is only a lack of Rs 34 crore to achieve the 500 crore mark and Rs 44 crore to break the Baahubali 2 record. As of now, the trend has exceeded the norm for action-masala genres to a better extent. Pathaan compares favourably to KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), a current mega-grosser in a zone similar to its own.

The following chart compares the weekly box office results for Pathaan and KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) in India:

Week 0

Pathaan – Rs. 123.50 crores



KGF Chapter 2 – Rs. 52.40 crores

Week 1

Pathaan – Rs. 224 crores

KGF Chapter 2 – Rs. 211.50 crores

Week 2

Pathaan – Rs. 91 crores



KGF Chapter 2 – Rs. 79.60 crores

Week 3

Pathaan – Rs. 28 crores (3 days)

KGF Chapter 2 – Rs. 20 crores (3 days)

Total

Pathaan – Rs. 466.50 crores

In its first week of operation, Pathaan showed a 6% advantage over KGF Chapter 2, which grew to 14% in the following week. KGF Chapter 2 had to compete with two recently released movies in the third week, but Pathaan was given an extra week because Shehzada had been postponed. As a result, in the third weekend, Pathaan’s lead over KGF Chapter 2 increased to 40%.

After the third weekend, KGF Chapter 2 continued to increase its total by an additional Rs. 64 crores. Normally, one would expect Pathaan‘s performance to be on par with or better than KGF Chapter 2 considering its superior success over the previous two weeks, but this is where the two films’ runs diverge.

KGF Chapter 2 benefited from the Eid vacation during the third week, which helped the movie add a significant Rs. 27 crores on weekdays. Valentine’s Day will bring a lift to Pathaan, but it won’t be as significant as the Eid boost. If Tuesday’s turnout is good, Pathaan should gain between 16 and 18 crores during the week, bringing its total revenue up to just shy of 485 crores.

However, with the advent of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Shehzada in the fourth week and Selfiee in the fifth week, Pathaan will face competition for the first time since its release. The success of Pathaan’s attempt to break Baahubali 2’s record of 500 crores will depend on its capacity to do so.

In spite of this, it was quite simple to surpass Rs. 500 crores over the third weekend, and unless Pathaan suffers a severe decline on Friday, it is all but guaranteed. But you’ll need some decent to good holds to get to Baahubali 2. On the fifth Friday, Pathaan will continue to be on pace to surpass Baahubali 2 if it maintains a revenue of above Rs. 2 crore.

Even while it is impossible to know the future with precision, it is realistic to assume that Pathaan will perform even better, maybe earning as much as Rs. 520 crores overall. Whatever the outcome, the movie’s box office voyage was spectacular and raised the bar for subsequent releases. Though it’s still unclear whether it will top Baahubali 2,

