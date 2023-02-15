Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share Valentine Day's Flashbacks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share Valentine Day’s Flashbacks

Articles
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share Valentine Day’s Flashbacks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share Valentine Day’s Flashbacks

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a couple of photos.
  • Nick Jonas, posted a video of him and Priyanka.
  • Priyanka will be seen in the upcoming film Love Again.
On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a couple of photos dedicated to her husband Nick Jonas and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “My forever valentines (heart emoticon) happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones…”

 

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In their selfie, she is wearing a red sweater, while Nick is wearing a brown and black striped jumper. The the next photo shows Priyanka holding her daughter. The mother and daughter are seen enjoying together beside a lake.

 

 

She also posted a clip of herself smiling on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Each day is Valentine with my Nick Jonas.”

Meanwhile, her husband, Nick Jonas, posted an Instagram video of him and Priyanka dancing to music. The adorable video shows Priyanka and Nick sitting together and holding hands.

 

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka can be seen wearing a black and white striped sweater. “A perfect Valentine’s Day with my heart (heart emoticon),” Nick Jonas captioned the video.

 

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the upcoming Hollywood film Love Again. She will also appear in the Russo Brothers’ science fiction series Citadel. She has also agreed to star in Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif also star in the film, which is described as a road movie.

