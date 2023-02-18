Rakesh Roshan visits to the Shiv mandir with his family

Rakesh Roshan and his family went to the Shiv temple.

Actor Hrithik Roshan, his son, was not there with the rest of the family.

The filmmaker said on Twitter and shared a few images.

Advertisement

Rakesh Roshan and his family went to the Shiv temple in Panvel, Maharashtra, on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Together with his wife Pinkie Roshan, daughter Sunaina Roshan, and granddaughter Suranika Soni, the actor-turned-filmmaker was joined by his family. Actor Hrithik Roshan, his son, was not there with the rest of the family. Additionally, Rakesh mentioned on Twitter that he had been conducting this particular puja for the previous 35 years.

The filmmaker said on Twitter and shared a few images from his visit to their Shiv temple in Panvel “Our Shiv Temple at Panvel Farm has been celebrating Shivratri for the past 35 years. God bless you everyone! Om Namah Shivaya (emoji for folded hands).” While his wife Pinkie, daughter Sunaina, and granddaughter Suranika all wore ethnic attire for the puja, he was clothed in a patterned shirt and white slacks for the visit.

Also, a video of the Roshan family’s visit was posted by a paparazzi account. The filmmaker and his wife covered the stone shivling with milk, and then the entire family gathered in the temple to pray together. In the post’s comments section, followers wished the family with “Har Har Mahadev” and “Om Namah Shivay.”

Rakesh hasn’t helmed a movie in more than ten years. His most recent motion picture was Krrish 3 (2013) with Hrithik Roshan. No formal word has been made regarding the father-son team’s reunion for the fourth installment of the franchise.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) Advertisement

Rakesh explained the delay by saying,”I am waiting for the pandemic to get over. It should settle down this year. The film that we are planning is huge. I don’t want it to get stuck. As it is, the business of films has been badly affected. So, I don’t want to jump into it. I usually spend the weekends in Lonavala. The weather is beautiful there. There’s no pollution and it’s peaceful.”

After the release of Koi Mil Gaya in 2003, starring Hrithik and Preity Zinta, the superhero franchise was established. Then, he expanded the tale with Krrish 3 and introduced the character of Krrish in the sequel. Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, and Vivek Oberoi were also featured in the movie.

Also Read Rakesh Roshan on failure of Bollywood films Following in the footsteps of Prakash Jha, actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has expressed...