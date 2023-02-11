Advertisement
Edition: English

Ranjha song was rewritten for Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding

  • Sidharth and Kiara uploaded a video of their wedding ceremony.
  • The song was specifically rewritten for their wedding day.
  • The video was just posted on Instagram by The Wedding Filmer.
Recently, actor couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani uploaded a video of their wedding ceremony. As she made her way towards Sidharth, who was seated on the stage, Kiara Advani danced in the hallway. The background music for the bridal entrance was Ranjha. The song was specifically rewritten for their wedding day, it has now been discovered.

 

The movie Shershaah, Sidharth and Kiara‘s debut collaboration, has the song Ranjha. The video was just posted on Instagram by The Wedding Filmer, who covered Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding. They also disclosed Kiara’s desire to use Ranjha as the wedding song.

The Wedding Filmer shared the video with the caption,“Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on Ranjha, which is their song. ‘But it’s a sad song!’ I argued. ‘But it’s our song!’ She maintained!”

The song continued, “So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!” Voices from Prerna Arora and Ashwani Basoya were used in the song. Written by Shradha Sehgal, the lyrics.

On their Instagram Stories on Saturday, The Wedding Filmer posted the song’s lyrics. In it, the following names appear: “Mangeyan Tere Toh Rabba, Rabba Mainu Tu Mileya/Jag Lagda Mehka Mehka, Mehka Gutshan Haa Khileya/Sunn Mahi, Sunve Ranjha/Aaja Munn Dar to Aajaa Tere Main Ghar Hai Jaana/Aaja Aaja/Ranjha Tere Jaye Sab Main Chhadeyan Sang Tere Main Taalaana Sunn Mahi/Sunve Ranjha/Aaja Aaja/Raanjhaa.”

“O Mera Dholaa Ve Aaya, Dholaaa Mera Dhola Ve Aaya/Dholaaa x2/0 Rabba, Mann le Duawan Zindani Naal Guzaran/Hatha Di Ye Mehendi, Khushiya Naal Sajawan/Sunn Mahi, Sunve Ranjha/Aaja Hunn Darte Aajaa/Aaja Hunn Darte Aajaa Aaja Aaja,” it added.

According to rumours, Sidharth and Kiara fell in love while filming Shershaah (2021). On February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, they exchanged vows. Kiara accessorised with diamond jewellery and a pink lehenga for the ceremony. For the ideal regal look, Sidharth chose an ivory sherwani and polki jewellery set with incredibly exquisite uncut diamonds.

After their lavish wedding, Sidharth and Kiara travelled to Delhi, where on February 9 they hosted a reception at The Leela Palace for their close friends and family. On Saturday they arrived in Mumbai. The couple will have a lavish wedding reception for their professional acquaintances and relatives on February 12.

