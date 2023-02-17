Ranveer Singh to play with Marvel star Simu Liu

Ranveer Singh will be a member of Dwyane Wade’s team.

He has represented NBA India as its brand ambassador.

He also loves football and cricket with a passion.

One of the most well-known actors in Bollywood is Ranveer Singh. His passion for sports is well known. He’s prepared to join the roster of A-list athletes for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City. Since 2021, the superstar has represented NBA India as its brand ambassador. He also took part in the Celebrity 2022 game, playing alongside artists like Machine Gun Kelly and Quavo, among others.

He will be joined this year by celebrities like Marvel Star Simu Liu, Comedian Hasan Minhaj, Latin global music icon and actor Nicky Jam, Five-time American Music Award winner Kane Brown, Grammy Award-winning recording artist 21 Savage, Grammy Award-winning recording artist & actress Janelle Monáe, Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Cordae, actors Sinqua Walls and Everett Osborne, and many more.

Ranveer Singh will be a member of Dwyane Wade’s team, a former member of the Miami Heat. Ranveer is a huge Wade fan and got to talk to him last year while they were both in Cleveland for the All-Star weekend. Reggaeton musician Ozuna, wide receiver DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks, Calvin Johnson of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Albert Pujols, an 11-time MLB All-Star, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez, tennis player Frances Tiafoe, WWE Superstar-The Miz, Brazilian TV host Marcos Mion, and content creator Jesser are the other celebrities on the NBA All-star roster.

Ranveer Singh is renowned for serving as India’s cultural representative in prestigious international sporting events. He also loves football and cricket with a passion. The Utah Jazz’s home arena, Vivint Arena, will host the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on February 19, 2023, marking the 30th anniversary of the first All-Star game to be played in Salt Lake City.

