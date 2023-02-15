Saif Ali Khan to star in Indian adaptation of ‘The Bridge’

Saif Ali Khan has taken on some interesting roles.

Saif Ali Khan has taken on some interesting roles in recent years. And now he’s set to star in the Indian adaptation of The Bridge, a popular Nordic drama that’s been translated into a number of languages. He also serves as the series’ producer.

The Bridge is a Danish/Swedish television show about a joint investigation launched after a dead body is discovered on the border between two countries. While little is known about Saif’s role, we do know that he will play a character named Martin.

Saif Ali Khan spoke out about the project, saying, “As an actor and producer, this is the one-of-a-kind opportunity that one waits for. It is a story that has been adapted the world over and loved by audiences, irrespective of their geographies.” According to Sources.

After hit series like The Sacred Games and Tandav, Saif Ali Khan’s next foray into the OTT space is The Bridge.

Saif Ali Khan was most recently seen in Vikram Vedha, which also featured Hrithik Roshan. He’ll be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush soon. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are the stars of this mythological drama.

