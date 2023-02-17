Advertisement
Salman Khan has reportedly declined to work in 'Black Tiger'

Salman Khan has reportedly declined to work in ‘Black Tiger’

Salman Khan has reportedly declined to work in ‘Black Tiger’

Salman Khan has reportedly declined to work in ‘Black Tiger’

  • Salman Khan reportedly turned down the opportunity.
  • Khan reportedly declined to appear in a different espionage film.
  • The well-known Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik was also known as Tiger.
Salman Khan reportedly turned down the opportunity to participate in the movie “Black Tiger,” which is based on the life of RAW spy Ravindra Kaushik.

Tiger, a popular spy series now starring the Dabangg actor, is anticipated to grow in the future. Khan reportedly declined to appear in a different espionage film because he didn’t want to draw similarities between the two distinctive characters.

The film’s rights were formerly owned by director Rajkumar Gupta. Unfortunately, the rights lapsed after confirming Salman‘s involvement in the movie and not being renewed, and Anurag Basu subsequently acquired them.

 

Anurag Basu will now produce the movie and is considering working with The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor as a potential co-star.

The well-known Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik was also known as Tiger, which adds to the similarities. Consequently, the Bollywood Hungama report said that Khan ultimately chose to drop the film after much discussion with his crew.

In Black Tiger, Basu portrays Kaushik very differently than in the Tiger movie series. But, he is still unsure about the character’s casting, and there are rumors that he may look at a younger actor for the part.

