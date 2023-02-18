Salman Khan spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai

Salman Khan’s recent star-studded performance in Pathaan.

Salman Khan‘s recent star-studded performance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan garnered media attention. Their admirers were ecstatic about their reunion.

Even the crowd was thrilled to witness them recapture the magic of Karan Arjun on the big screen once more. Since its opening, Pathaan has had an unstoppable run at the box office. Salman, meanwhile, was spotted arriving in the city today with swagger.

The famous person was spotted taking out in a jet earlier today. In Mumbai’s Kalina private airport, he was photographed. Salman, who never ceases to dazzle in the fashion department, was spotted wearing a black vest with a shaded black jacket and red ripped jeans.

He complemented the outfit with tonnes of swag, stylish sunglasses, and stubble. As he traveled to the airport, the actor was escorted by security and his bodyguards.

His supporters were seen raving about his badass style shortly after the video was posted on social media. a supporter said, “No one can ever overtake Salman Khan‘s style of jeans. he had it so before of this styling era.” “Swagman Khan.” was written by another fan. “No one matches the swag level of Salman khan.” Others proclaimed that “Tiger is back.”

Salman, meanwhile, just debuted the first song from his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He and Pooja Hedge were both included in the song Naiyo Lagda. As they appeared in the love song, their fans were ecstatic. Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal play prominent parts in the Farhad Samji-directed movie.

The Eid 2023 release date for Salman‘s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been set. After that, he will appear in Tiger 3, one of this year’s most eagerly awaited movies. Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif are also included. Kick 2 also features Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez.

