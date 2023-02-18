Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Salman Khan spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai

Salman Khan spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai

Articles
Advertisement
Salman Khan spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai

Salman Khan spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai

Advertisement
  • Salman Khan’s recent star-studded performance in Pathaan.
  • Salman was spotted arriving in the city today with swagger.
  • Salman just debuted the first song from his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Advertisement

Salman Khan‘s recent star-studded performance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan garnered media attention. Their admirers were ecstatic about their reunion.

Even the crowd was thrilled to witness them recapture the magic of Karan Arjun on the big screen once more. Since its opening, Pathaan has had an unstoppable run at the box office. Salman, meanwhile, was spotted arriving in the city today with swagger.

The famous person was spotted taking out in a jet earlier today. In Mumbai’s Kalina private airport, he was photographed. Salman, who never ceases to dazzle in the fashion department, was spotted wearing a black vest with a shaded black jacket and red ripped jeans.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Advertisement

He complemented the outfit with tonnes of swag, stylish sunglasses, and stubble. As he traveled to the airport, the actor was escorted by security and his bodyguards.

His supporters were seen raving about his badass style shortly after the video was posted on social media. a supporter said, “No one can ever overtake Salman Khan‘s style of jeans. he had it so before of this styling era.”  “Swagman Khan.” was written by another fan.  “No one matches the swag level of Salman khan.” Others proclaimed that “Tiger is back.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Advertisement

Salman, meanwhile, just debuted the first song from his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He and Pooja Hedge were both included in the song Naiyo Lagda. As they appeared in the love song, their fans were ecstatic. Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal play prominent parts in the Farhad Samji-directed movie.

The Eid 2023 release date for Salman‘s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been set. After that, he will appear in Tiger 3, one of this year’s most eagerly awaited movies. Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif are also included. Kick 2 also features Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also Read

Salman Khan revealed everything when he shared room with Juhi Chawla
Salman Khan revealed everything when he shared room with Juhi Chawla

Salman Khan revealed that Juhi Chawla shared a hotel room with him....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Niall Horan thinks Lewis Capaldi collaboration is 'pointless'
Niall Horan thinks Lewis Capaldi collaboration is 'pointless'
Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed first look of his Netflix series Heeramandi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed first look of his Netflix series Heeramandi
King Charles hosted reception at Palace in support of global biodiversity action
King Charles hosted reception at Palace in support of global biodiversity action
Throwback: Saba Qamar stuns fans with dance video
Throwback: Saba Qamar stuns fans with dance video
Throwback: Hania Amir dance video that goes viral - Watch Video
Throwback: Hania Amir dance video that goes viral - Watch Video
Throwback: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s dance goes viral
Throwback: Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s dance goes viral
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story