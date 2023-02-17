Advertisement
Samantha Ruth Prabhu refuses song in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu became a house of hop name.
  • Samantha has refused to do another item song in Pushpa 2.
  • Samantha turned down a massive offer of Rs. 5 crore.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu became a house of hop name with the Oo Antava song in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, and she, too, admitted that people seem to remember her only for that one song, and the rest of her films have been forgotten. The latest rumour is that Samantha has refused to do another item song in Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun. Samantha reportedly turned down a massive offer of Rs. 5 crore for her three-minute appearance in the song because she does not want to be a special number at this point in her career. Meanwhile, director Sukumar is doing everything he can to persuade her to be a part of the film.

Watch the video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu demonstrating her strength and being an inspiration after battling Myositis.

 

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha exceeded all expectations with Oo Anatava, and many believed that in Pushpa 2, she would resurrect the magic, and her constant workout videos only confirmed that she is preparing for something big. But it appears that the Shaakuntalam actress is not in the mood, so we won’t see her shine onscreen this time. Pushpa 2 is expected to be released by the end of this year, and Rashmika Mandanna, from the original cast, will also appear in the film.

Samantha, on the other hand, was diagnosed with the rare disease Myositis and is now recovering and proving to be the Iron Lady. Samantha’s fans laud her and refer to her as the strongest woman; however, if you want to shine like her, you must burn like her. Shine on, Sam! If this doesn’t motivate you, we don’t know what will!

Also Read

Samantha Ruth Prabhu climbs 600 steps barefoot to pray
Samantha Ruth Prabhu climbs 600 steps barefoot to pray

The Palani Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu has 600 stairs. She lighted...

