Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed first look of his Netflix series Heeramandi

The first image of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.

The director and Ted Sarandos were speaking about a forthcoming project.

He also talks about his most recent movie.

Advertisement

The cast and the first image of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s new Netflix series Heeramandi, his most ambitious endeavor to date, were unveiled on Saturday. The director and Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, were speaking about a forthcoming project.

He did, however, also talk about his most recent movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, which broke box office records last year. He disclosed that he had received advice from everyone not to make it because viewers would not find it interesting.

In the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, which featured Alia Bhatt as the main role, the actor played a young Gujarati lady who was trafficked into prostitution in Mumbai’s Kamathipura red light area.

She eventually climbs to the position of brothel madam and speaks for the area to defend the rights of the other prostitutes. Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and Jim Sarbh also acted in the movie.

Also Read Kartik Aaryan is seen outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office Kartik Aaryan is a well-known A-list actor who has made entertaining movies...

The filmmaker said, “People told me not to make Gangubai. It’s a female-centric film, it’s a female protagonist. In India, they do not got a female-[led] subject. The box office has never worked. She’s playing a sex worker and then there’s no hero. All the tick marks you would put to understand the audience and the scenario, I have ticked all the wrong boxes. But it worked. That’s the belief.”

Advertisement

Gangubai Kathiawadi had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival and was presented in theatres on February 25, 2022. Both fans and critics praised Alia’s performance, and the movie brought in more than 150 crore at the domestic box office.

Sanjay also wrote the music for Gangubai Kathiawadi, and songs like Meri Jaan and Dholida received appreciation for both their musical composition and dance performances.

Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal appear in the historical drama Heeramandi. The Lahore-based television show centred on the life of the courtesans of the time. This year, the series should be available on the streaming service.

Also Read Anurag admits that Sanjay Leela Bhansali despised Dev D Anurag Kashyap spoke about filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a new interview....