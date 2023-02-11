Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan’s director spotted at Kalina airport

Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan’s director have been spotted at Kalina airport

Shah Rukh Khan is currently back at work on his next movie Jawan.

King Khan collaborated with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for Jawan.

Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted entering the airport.

After a four-year absence, Shah Rukh Khan made a triumphant return to the big screen with the recently released Pathaan, which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. At the box office, the movie was a smashing success and broke a number of records. Shah Rukh Khan is currently back at work on his next movie, Jawan, following the success of his previous flick Pathaan.

For Jawan, King Khan collaborated with Tamil filmmaker Atlee, and some of the movie has already been filmed in Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune. Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee were sighted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport this afternoon, and it appears that they are on their way to the Jawan shoot!

On Saturday, while they were departing for the Jawan shoot, paparazzi took pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee at the Kalina airport. Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted entering the airport. King Khan chose a black sweater, white baggy pants, and black sneakers.

He was observed carrying a suitcase and wearing sunglasses. Atlee was spotted wearing a black t-shirt, a jacket, and grey pants. Check out the photos of them below!

Shah Rukh Khan plays the title character in the movie Jawan, and Nayanthara, a leading actress of South Indian cinema, plays SRK’s love interest. Atlee’s debut Hindi film, Jawan, also marks his first time working with SRK. Vijay Sethupathi will portray the movie’s main antagonist.

The much-anticipated film will also have a surprise cameo by Tamil actor Thalapthy Vijay. A spectacular star cast, including Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others in supporting parts, is featured in the Atlee-directed film.

