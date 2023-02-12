Shah Rukh Khan gives a goodbye kiss to Jawan’s co-star Nayanthara 

Shah Rukh Khan gives a goodbye kiss to Nayanthara.

Nayanthara will co-star with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

King visited Nayanthara’s home in Chennai.

Advertisement

In Atlee’s bilingual film Jawan, Nayanthara, a lady celebrity in Kollywood, will co-star with Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood. A few pictures and videos of the superstar’s recent visit to Nayanthara’s home in Chennai have appeared on Twitter. Fans surrounded SRK and his car outside Nayanthara’s home, as can be seen.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s farewell kiss to Nayanthara from the movie Pathaan, however, has everyone’s attention. “I love this pair already And Shah is so gentle.” a Twitter user wrote. One more wrote, “A hug from him is something else… he is so gentle yet so manly and strong… it’s a beautiful combination.”

Shah Rukh Khan was in Chennai to finish his portion of the Atlee’s Jawan filming. Nayanthara will reportedly join him for the final schedule of the eagerly anticipated Pan-India flick. After the box office triumph of Pathaan, SRK is back at work.

Advertisement

Our sources claim that as soon as SRK arrived in Chennai, he made the decision to meet Nayanthara and her brand-new twins. Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu are also featured in Jawan. Jawan, a big-budget production, will be presented in theatres in June 2023.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh, Atlee, and director Vignesh Shivan attended Nayanthara’s wedding in February of this year. A few pictures of SRK wishing the couple luck and cuddling Nayanthara quickly went viral on social media. Since then, viewers have been anticipating their on-screen union.

A Twitter user recently questioned Shah Rukh Khan “how does it feel to work with Nayanthara ma’am in Jawan)? Any special thing about ma’am?”Shah Rukh Khan responded by saying, “She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well… fantastic experience. Hope you all will like her in the film.”I sincerely hope you all enjoy her in the movie.”

Advertisement

Because there has been a significant change in the industry, Nayan stated “Because there’s a huge change in the industry. There are really some good Hindi movies working in South and South movies that are working excellently in the Country, so the whole change has given me confidence. This would probably work in other states as well.”

Nayanthara is a fluent Hindi speaker who said during a live video interview that her “all-time favourites are Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham.”

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan said you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!! Shah Rukh Khan said that the competition between his action movie. DDLJ...