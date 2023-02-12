Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol’s My Name is Khan turns 13 years old today

My Name is Khan film 13 years ago on this day.

Karan Johar directed this film.

Film best dialogues to tragic music.

On this day 13 years ago, the My Name is Khan film, which Karan Johar directed, was released. The 2012 drama was about an Asperger’s Syndrome-afflicted Muslim guy from India who travels across the US to visit President Barack Obama after his world implodes as a result of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Shah Rukh Khan played the character. On-screen, Kajol played his wife. The film was praised for its uncommon subject matter—possibly one of the first in Bollywood—soulful music, excellent language, and powerful turns by SRK and Kajol.

We review the primary reasons why the movie was an immediate hit and is still a favorite as it celebrates its 13th birthday today.

The magical score for the movie was written by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. You cannot expect anything less than extraordinary from the other songs from the movies, which were written by geniuses like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Adnan Sami, and Richa Sharma.

James Cameron said that MNIK is his favourite Bollywood film and applauded Shah Rukh Khan‘s performance. Additionally, SRK’s role was contrasted with Dustin Hoffman’s and Tom Hanks’ characters from “Rain Man” and “Forrest Gump,” respectively. Paul Coelho recently stated that everyone in the West should watch My Name is Khan.

There aren’t many Bollywood couples with the on-screen chemistry that SRK and Kajol do. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunited for this movie, which was the culmination of the Raj and Simran tale, to reprise their roles as a young son’s parents.

Karan Johar received his second Filmfare Award for Best Director for the movie because it dealt with a delicate subject in a fair manner. Unusual for KJo, the filmmaker took an unorthodox approach to this film. He garnered favorable reviews for MNIK.

Because it sends a strong social message, the movie’s slogan, “My name is Khan and I’m not a terrorist,” has become quite well-known. Another quote from the movie that we adore is this one: “Darrne mein koi burai nahi hai… Bas apne darr ko itna bada mat bana do… Ki tumhe aage badhne se rok le (Fear is not a bad thing, but don’t let fear keep you from moving ahead in life).”

