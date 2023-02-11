Shah Rukh Khan said you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!!

Shah Rukh Khan said that the competition between his action movie.

DDLJ made him famous as a romantic hero.

Pathaan and DDLJ from 1995 are currently playing in theatres.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, an actor, has said that the competition between his action movie Pathaan and the movie that made him famous as the romantic hero, Raj, is “killing” him. The action movie Pathaan and the love story DDLJ from 1995 are currently playing in theatres.

Shah Rukh Khan would rather audiences see his most recent film Pathaan than Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge since he found it very challenging to play an action hero in the 2023 film. Shah Rukh’s 1995 movie with Kajol was chosen to be rereleased by Yash Raj Films, the production company behind both movies, even though Pathaan still dominates the box office two weeks after its debut.

The following was the text of a tweet from YRF’s official Twitter account announcing the re-release: “Blockbusters of 2 eras – #DDLJ and #Pathaan are here! This Valentine’s week, witness the grandness in cinemas near you!” Shah Rukh tweeted the article from YRF with the following quote: “Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana (I become an action hero after crossing many difficulties)….and you guys are bringing back Raj… uff (oh) !! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan … Raj toh ghar ka hai (Raj is like family).”

Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana….and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan …Raj toh ghar ka hai. https://t.co/ImGLi1nC2m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2023

Advertisement

DDLJ will be released in 37 major cities, including the metropolises and Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Faridabad, Lucknow, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Vellore, and Trivandrum, according to a press release from YRF. Fans of the love film can celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special release of the film on February 10, according to the announcement.

The Indian film with the longest runtime is Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Since its initial release in 1995, the movie has been shown at the Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai. In the Aditya Chopra-directed movie, prominent roles were played by Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, and Mandira Bedi.

Pathaan, which received a significant theatrical release on January 25, has already surpassed 900 crores in gross worldwide receipts. In India, the movie made 558 crore rupees. Pathaan, which Siddharth Anand directed, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the main parts.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan said I have only wanted to be an action hero Shah Rukh has been in the entertainment business for 32 years. He...