Shahid Kapoor clarifies, ‘I never said that, my wife sits for narrations’

The actor Shahid Kapoor has clarified his statement that his wife Mira Rajput is allowed to comment on the scripts he chooses. Shahid clarified in a recent interview that he did not claim Mira “sits for narrations and all,” adding that people “can misconstrue.” Shahid further mentioned that he always communicates with Mira.

On July 7, 2015, Shahid and Mira Rajput exchanged vows in a discreet ceremony in Gurgaon. In August 2016 and September 2018, respectively, they had their first child, a daughter named Misha Kapoor, and a son named Zain Kapoor.

Shahid claimed, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, “I never said that, my wife sits for narrations and all. Someone can misconstrue the way it is said and think that earlier it was just Shahid and now Mira too should like the script. There is nothing as such. Basically what I was talking about then was that Mira was quite younger and she comes from Delhi. The question was does she understand your world? Do you guys share things with each other?“

He also added, “So in that context, I always share everything with her. I guess, like every couple does that, you know, you spend that little time and you always crave that little time in a day or sometimes in a week where you can just sit down and tell each other what’s going on. Because you know when two people are busy doing their own thing sharing reduces and when you are not sharing enough you lose understanding of each other’s scenarios. I have always felt that if you can regularly stay connected with each other it allows that person an insight into what you are dealing with, which they might not get. So in that way, I share everything with Mira.”

According to Zoom, Shahid was questioned about not like a screenplay when he appeared on Case Toh Banta Hai last year. “Nahi, aisa kabhi nahi hua hai (laughs). Kaam karna padta hai sir, ghar chalana padta hai. (No, it has never happened (laughs) We have to work, run the household).”

According to Zoom, he had responded, “Ji personal life mein toh roz yahi hota hai, aur jo unka script sense hota hai ussi script par kaam kiya jata hai (This happens everyday in my personal life but whatever she says, goes).” when asked about the difference in opinion with regard to screenplays with Mira.

Presently, Shahid can be seen in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s web series premiere, Farzi. The actor portrays Sunny in the Prime Video series. Along with Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Regina Cassandra, Farzi is an eight-part series.

