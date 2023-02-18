Sharmila Tagore discusses special scripts for Amitabh Bachchan & Anupam Kher

Neena Gupta was also praised by the speaker.

As “powerful roles go to the men,” veteran performer Sharmila Tagore has claimed that the Hindi film business is still “little ageist.” She claimed in a recent interview that Waheeda Rehman isn’t getting “special scripts,” despite actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher receiving them. Neena Gupta was also praised by the speaker, who called her a “magnificent actor.”

The veteran actor mentioned Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, and Maggie Smith as examples of outstanding parts for actors of her age. She said, “It will happen here.” Sharmila added that OTT might alter the course of events.

Sharmila stated in an interview with the news outlet PTI, “We are still slightly ageist, especially with women because powerful roles go to the men. Like special scripts are being written for Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, but not for Waheeda (Rehman) ji and not for many other aging lady actors. Cinema reflects society so the economics of the film matter. Of course, you have to bring in the audience. What comes first, the chicken or the egg… That’s the kind of decision that the captains of the industry have to make. But, things are definitely changing. There are wonderful, more mature actors.”

Neena Gupta received accolades from Sharmila as well. Said she, “There are wonderful, more mature actors, Neena (Gupta) for instance, she is a magnificent actor. There are many others… OTT is full of wonderful performers. It will take time but it will change.”

After 2010’s Break Ke Baad, Sharmila is making a comeback in the movies. She will appear in the Rahul V. Chittella-directed family drama Gulmohar. Kusum, the head of the Batra family, is portrayed by the actor. Her on-screen son Arun will be played by actor Manoj Bajpayee in the film.

Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, Simran Rishi Bagga, and Kaveri Seth are also featured in Gulmohar. In collaboration with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works, Star Studios produces it. On March 3, Gulmohar will debut on Disney+ Hotstar. Rahul and Arpita Mukherjee wrote the screenplay.

