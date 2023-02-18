Shilpa Shetty hosted a party for her daughter’s birthday

Shilpa Shetty threw a celebration for her daughter Samisha Shetty.

Yash and Roohi Johar were also spotted at the event.

Shilpa wrote Samisha a birthday message on Wednesday.

On Saturday, actor Shilpa Shetty threw a celebration for her daughter Samisha Shetty, who turned three. Once they arrived at the party’s location, a number of photos of her film industry pals and their kids appeared online.

Actress Rani Mukerji was photographed posing for the paparazzi while sporting a pink and orange T-shirt, faded denim, and white sneakers.

She also carried a backpack, wore jewelry, and had glasses on. The photos also included Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar, and their kids. At the birthday party, Esha Deol also posed for photos with the media.

Yash and Roohi Johar, twins of filmmaker Karan Johar, were also spotted at the event. Roohi wore a pink dress and matching shoes for the event. Yash chose a vibrant T-shirt, blue shorts, and footwear. Tusshar Kapoor, an actor, was spotted with his child Lakshya Kapoor.

Lakshya chose a red T-shirt, jeans, and black shoes whereas Tusshar opted for a white T-shirt, grey pants, and white shoes.

Shilpa was also seen traveling to the location with her kids, Samisha and Viaan Raj Kundra. The actor wore a multicolored skirt, a black T-shirt, and blue heels. Viaan wore black jeans, black shoes, and an off-white sweater. Samisha was wearing baby pink shoes and a dress.

Shamita Shetty, an actor and Shilpa‘s sister, was photographed posing for the paparazzi while wearing a vibrant dress and high heels. She also chose to wear dark sunglasses, a bag, and a neckpiece.

On November 22, 2009, Shilpa and billionaire Raj Kundra exchanged vows. The two became parents to a son named Viaan in May 2012. The couple welcomed Samisha, who was born through surrogacy, in February 2020. Shilpa wrote Samisha a birthday message on Wednesday.

Shilpa posted a video to Instagram with the remark, “Gosh, how time flies! This mini-me wants to fit into Mumma’s shoes already… 3 going on 23! Happy 3rd birthday, my Gudiya… we all love and adore you more than we could ever express May you always be blessed with the Bessstttt, and Thank you for choosing me to be your mom.” Samisha attempted to step into her mother’s heels in the video.

Shilpa appeared in the action comedy movie Nikamma (2022) with Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dasani. With Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, she will shortly make her OTT series debut in Rohit Shetty’s new online series Indian Police Force. It will only be available to watch on Amazon Video. In the series, police officers from all throughout the nation are honored for their “selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism”

