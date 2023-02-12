Sidharth and Kiara distributed sweet boxes to paparazzi

Advertisement
Articles
  • Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani gave sweet boxes to photographers.
  • They arrived back in Mumbai on Saturday.
  • A gold ribbon was used to bind the pink boxes together.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gave sweet boxes to the photographers waiting at the Kalina airport in Mumbai as they arrived back on Saturday. They presented them with a bespoke package of sweets (mithai) prepared from all-natural components. On February 7, the stars were wed at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. On February 9, they had a reception at The Leela in Delhi for their loved ones.

Before distributing the boxes, the pair posed for a few photos as they left the Mumbai airport. The Shaadi Ka Ladoo firm created the pink boxes, which included a brief note from the couple that included their initials. Additionally, the box included 16 distinct treats that were produced from all-natural components. A gold ribbon was used to bind the pink boxes together.

Kiara wore a yellow suit with a white lace dupatta for their trip back to Mumbai. She was seen with a sizable diamond wedding ring and a plain black mangal sutra, a neckpiece worn by Hindu women. In contrast, Sidharth Malhotra was dressed in a white kurta, slacks, and shoes. Additionally, he wore sunglasses before taking them off for the pictures.

Kiara and Sidharth shared a photo together on Instagram on February 7 with the statement, “A permanent booking has been made for you (Now our permanent booking has been done). On our upcoming adventure, we enlist your love and blessings.” Filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and actor Juhi Chawla all attended their wedding.

According to reports, the couple will host a celebration for the Hindi film industry on Sunday in Mumbai. Those anticipated to attend the event include Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, and Karan Johar.

In the biopic Shershaah, Sidharth, and Kiara co-starred (2021). Mission Majnu, in which the actor starred alongside Rashmika Mandanna, was made available on Netflix. In addition, Sidharth is collaborating with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty on the Rohit Shetty-directed web series Indian Police Force. Alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, he also stars in the action movie Yodha.

Kiara, who most recently appeared opposite Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera on Disney+ Hotstar, also has the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan scheduled for release later this year.

