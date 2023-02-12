Sidharth-Kiara make classy appearance at their reception

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wed on February 7 in Jaisalmer.

The couple finally declared their union as a couple on social media.

The Sid-Kiara fanatics have taken over social media.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wed on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer after falling in love while filming Shershaah. By posting images from their idyllic wedding, the pair finally declared their union as a couple on social media. Family members and colleagues from the industry were present for their intimate wedding.

Immediately after their wedding, the couple flew to Delhi to organize a little reception for their family. At the St.Regis in Mumbai, the newlyweds are hosting their second reception for business associates right now. Previously, during the dazzling reception, Sidharth and Kiara made their public debut.

The couple appears picture-perfect in the photos and videos wearing fashionable attire. Sidharth is wearing a shimmering black suit, while Kiara is wearing a stunning black and white gown. Kiara chose a stunning necklace in place of her mangal sutra.

The actor from Mission Majnu looked sharp in a black suit. The couple was ideal as newlyweds. Sidharth was fixated on his dulhania and wouldn’t look away. At the location, the pair posed for photographers.

Advertisement

The admirers were visible fawning over them as soon as their images appeared on social media. The Sid-Kiara fanatics have taken over social media since they announced their wedding. They were heard addressing them as “king” and “queen.” Red heart emojis were dropped in the comments section by other users.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) Advertisement

On their own Instagram accounts, the couple posted images. The Internet was unable to remain peaceful. Their posts eventually overtook those of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, as well as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, and became the most liked post.

The Shershaah reference appeared in Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding captions. The message said, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” (We ask for your love and blessings on our future journey).

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) Advertisement

Even their wedding video, which was very stunning, was posted. The wedding of Sidharth and Kiara had a dreamy, storybook appearance. The breathtaking entrance of Kiara, Sid’s hilarious banter, and their passionate kiss after exchanging varmalas were all featured in the video.

Soon after they shared the video on respective handles, it quickly became popular on the Internet. The caption included the couple’s wedding date.

Also Read Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s pictures with their family Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, a well-known celebrity couple. The Couple exchanged vows in...