Sidharth Malhotra snapped in the city after wedding with Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and the cast of his next film Yodha are visible.

Sidharth and Kiara have a three-film deal.

Sidharth and Kiara are so close to Karan.

Advertisement

Ever since the two decided to get married for life, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have dominated the spotlight. In front of their loved ones and close friends, these two exchanged vows on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace.

With a reception in Delhi and a star-studded one in Mumbai, their prolonged celebration continued. In any case, it appears that the couple has resumed their work now that the festivities are done. In the city today, the wedded actor was sighted, and the paparazzi were overjoyed to take pictures of him.

In the footage posted by the well-known paparazzi account, Sidharth Malhotra and the cast of his next film Yodha are visible. The actor had a big smile on his face and continued to appear dashing. He was sporting shiny grey tracks with a light blue denim shirt. With black sunglasses and white sneakers, Sidharth completed his ensemble.

They tell him “shaadi ke baad aaj mil rahe ho” as soon as he strikes a pose for the photographers. The actor just responds, “Yodha,” and beams.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, according to rumours making the rounds online, have a three-film deal with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. When asked by the media if the director had a three-film deal with the pair, Karan Johar responded, “Not at all.” This unambiguous statement dispels all rumours regarding the allegation.

A Dharma Productions insider also denied the claims, saying that Sidharth and Kiara are so close to Karan that they are exempt from signing a contract. “The couple never discussed money or contracts with Karan before they were married. Why should they do so now? All he has to do is ask them. And they will be a part of any film he offers them.”

Advertisement

Also Read Team RC 15 wishes Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in a surprising way Sidharth and Kiara have dominated the news for the past week. Kiara...