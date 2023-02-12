Suniel Shetty opens up about welcoming KL Rahul to the family

Athiya Shetty recently tied the knot with KL Rahul in a private ceremony.

One of Bollywood’s most adored actors is Suniel Shetty. With his recent strong performance in the series Dharavi Bank, he lately captured hearts. The actor is joyful at the moment in addition to taking pleasure in the compliments. His daughter Athiya Shetty recently tied the knot with her longtime love KL Rahul in a private ceremony.

The couple decided to get hitched at Shetty’s property in Khandala. Suniel confirmed that they are getting married. The media and his supporters were also praised for their support of the newlyweds. Suniel Shetty recently talked about bringing a new family member into his family during an interview. He also discussed the concept of a “father-in-law.”

The Hera Pheri actor admitted in an interview with India Today that he was a supporter of KL Rahul‘s abilities. Additionally, he claimed to know Rahul as well as he knows himself. “I don’t know the role of father-in-law. I was his fan. Today, there is a relationship, but I loved Rahul like I do a lot of young talent. I am someone who has always gone to watch young talents perform, even in my prime as an actor. I would go to Wankhade to watch young people play. When I saw Rahul play, I thought this kid was good, and then he is from my own backyard, he is from Mangalore. I am someone who is very proud of anything that children from small towns achieve, so I was a fan and today I am his father. I know him as much as he knows himself, every move of his.”

He added that when she joins the family, his son Ahan Shetty’s partner will be like his daughter. Suniel Shetty went on to say, “Today, for me, it is Athiya, Ahaan and Rahul and then whoever comes into Ahaan’s life will be my daughter. Because if I look at it as in-laws, then this entire stigma that television has thrown on us, saas-bahu, sasur (father-in-law), that’s not a good space.”

He was also questioned over the eagerly anticipated reception for Athiya and Rahul. After the IPL is completed, he added, it will be held. He disclosed, “Let’s see. Post IPL we are looking at doing it. Right now, KL Rahul is back playing for the IPL.”

The following film starring Suniel Shetty is Hera Pheri 3. Akshay Kumar is not a part of the third installment, it was recently reported. Suniel, Paresh Rawal, and Kartik Aaryan are part of the new cast. Suniel expressed his desire for Akshay to star in the movie in an interview.

