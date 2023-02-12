Advertisement
Sunny Leone is celebrating kids Asher and Noah’s birthday

Articles
Sunny Leone is celebrating kids Asher and Noah’s birthday

  • Sunny Leone posted a sentimental message on Instagram.
  • She shared a sweet family photo.
  • Many supporters wished Noah and Asher well.
The actor Sunny Leone posted a sentimental message on Instagram in honour of her twins Noah and Asher turning five. She shared a sweet family photo of her husband Daniel Weber and their children, twin boys and daughter Nisha.

On their birthdays, she wrote Noah and Asher a nice note. She referred to them as “gifts from god” and “little angels.” When they saw the “perfect family picture,” her fans flocked to the comment area and left heartfelt messages.

Sunny was dressed for the photo in a white, sleeveless floral kurti and matching earrings. She wore red heels and left her hair loose. Daniel, her spouse, wore a white shirt to match hers. He finished off his ensemble with a pair of black slacks and black shoes.

Their twins matched them in terms of colour. The young munchkins donned blue pants and white polo shirts. Nisha, the daughter of Sunny and Daniel, wore a dress with adorable white unicorns on it. She and her brothers took up centre stage. For the photograph, they all grinned brightly.

Sunny captioned the image she posted on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to my baby boys!! You both are beyond a Gift from God! Love you so much my little angels Asher and Noah!! @dirrty99 and Nisha.” Red heart emojis were used by designer Hitendra Kapopara.

One of Sunny‘s followers responded to the picture by writing, “Best family goals in this world.” “Very beautiful family madam.” lady, said another admirer. Another admirer wished the tiny angels a happy birthday. “Happy birthday little angels! I wish I could celebrate you both in person, love you both.”  One remark said, “Happy birthday Asher and Noah, God bless you both”, read one comment. “ One person said, “It’s amazing how your daughter looks like you..even though she is adopted,”  “Such a beautiful picture! Little girl is the cutest one,”  said another. Many supporters wished Noah and Asher well by adding heart emojis to the image.

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

In addition to becoming parents to twin boys, Noah and Asher, through surrogacy in 2018, Sunny and Daniel also adopted a girl named Nisha in 2017. She claimed that while she is a prominent figure, she tries her best to provide her children a typical childhood in an interview.

She stated, “They (Nisha, Noah and Asher) are between the age of four and six, it is all about them, not about us right now. Our feelings and what’s going on in the rest of the world is none of their concern at the moment right now. They need to be children right now. They don’t need to worry about the things that are happening in mommy and daddy’s life.”

In 2012, Sunny made her acting debut in Jism 2, directed by Pooja Bhatt. Since then, she has made appearances in a number of movies, including Mastizaade, Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, and Ragini MMS 2.

