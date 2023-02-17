Urvashi Rautela calls Rishabh Pant an India’s asset

Urvashi Rautela has a respect for cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Urvashi Rautela has a lot of respect and admiration for India’s cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was recently in a fatal accident and is currently recovering. Just a few days ago, the cricketer took to Instagram to show his recovery picture and thank everyone for their love and prayers. The cricketer expressed his gratitude, and Urvashi Rautela, who frequently visits the cricketer, recently called him an asset and India’s pride when asked about his recovery.

Urvashi Rautela was super-hot in a red gym suit as she was making her way to the airport and was questioned about Rishabh Pant’s recovery, netizens feel she couldn’t stop blushing after taking his name in front of her and she said, “He is an asset and India’s pride and he is our prayers,” when told by the reporter that they are praying for him as well.

Urvashi Rautela was immensely trolled for posting a picture of herself and writing “praying” on the day of Rishabh Pant’s accident, and she was later accused of stalking after she and her mother posted pictures of the Kokilabean hospital where the cricketer was taken for medical treatment. Since then, Urvashi and her family have stopped talking about or posting about Rishabh Pant, and now, after so many days, her reaction to his recovery post has captured everyone’s attention. As they say, there is no smoke without fire.

Urvashi will next be seen in a film alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also co-star in ‘Inspector Avinash’ with Randeep Hooda. The actress will also make her Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone, and she will be seen with Jason Derulo in an upcoming global music single.

