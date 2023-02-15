Advertisement
Valentine's Day – Bipasha Basu fat shamed as she walks out for dinner date

Valentine’s Day – Bipasha Basu fat shamed as she walks out for dinner date

Articles
Valentine’s Day – Bipasha Basu fat shamed as she walks out for dinner date

Valentine’s Day – Bipasha Basu fat shamed as she walks out for dinner date

  • Bipasha Basu stepped out after a long time.
  • She was fat-shamed by netizens.
  • Bipasha will be back in action soon.
Bipasha Basu stepped out after a long time with her husband Karan Singh Grover to celebrate Valentine’s Day with him. Bipasha, who had a baby girl a few months ago, looked adorable with her chubby cheeks and mommy glow.

Bipasha was seen interacting with all of the photographers and even admitted to being mommy guilty as she left her daughter at home for a dinner date. While Bipasha’s fans were in awe of her, she was fat-shamed by netizens who called her nasty names.

Many labelled Bipasha a fake because she showered extra love and affection in front of the cameras. Well, as they say, you can’t make everyone happy all of the time.

Other actresses, such as Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, have faced backlash for leaving their children at home and returning to work, while Bipasha has chosen to stay at home a few more times.

Bollywood actresses are genuinely scrutinised by the public eye at every stage, but all they can do is ignore their critics and do what makes them happy, which everyone does.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

When it comes to Bipasha, she is not eager to return to the screen. Even in this post, you can see how much her fans want to see her in films again. Bipasha will be back in action soon, but for the time being, she is enjoying the best time of her life.

