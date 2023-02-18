Varun Dhawan makes halwa for David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is currently entering a new stage of his acting.

The well-known rising star of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan, is currently entering a new stage of his acting career and has a number of unusual projects in the works. Strangely, the actor’s experience in 2022 was uneventful. JugJugg Jeeyo, his first release of the year, was an enormous hit. Bhediya, on the other hand, despite earning positive reviews, turned out to be a mediocre endeavour despite Varun Dhawan’s grandiose plans.

The actor is also quite active on social media, where he updates his followers on both his personal and professional lives. Here’s how everyone responded when Varun recently released a video of his father, director David Dhawan, enjoying the halwa that his son had created.

Varun cooked halwa for Mahashivratri and posted a video of his father David Dhawan enjoying it and sharing his thoughts. The actor can be heard saying, ‘Papa how is the halwa that I made for Mahashivratri?’ in the video.

David responded, ‘I think its damn good and first time I have had such a good halwa which has very less sugar for me and I think I can have a second bowl also.’ Varun captioned the video he posted, ‘Dad reviewing my halwa.’Fans were ready to comment on the video as soon as he released it. User ‘How much did u pay him HAHAHA sorry sorry I bet it’s good’, and User ‘Daddy dhawan is so cute.’ both commented on the post. David Ji is the prettiest, even Karisma Kapoor said.

For his forthcoming film Bawaal, Nitesh Tiwari is teaming up with Varun. In the next horror franchises created by Dinesh Vijan, such as Stree 2, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the key roles, he will return as Bhaskar Sharma, also known as Bhediya. In addition, he has Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj and DK’s Citadel.

