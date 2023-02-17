Yami Gautam discusses her screen tests and smaller roles

Yami Gautam, who dazzled the audience on a Thursday.

She collaborated with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

She acknowledged that back then, the gossip had bothered her.

Advertisement

Actress Yami Gautam, who dazzled the audience in A Thursday with her strong performance, is returning with yet another eye-catching movie, Lost. For the movie, she collaborated with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the director of Pink.

On February 16, it was made available on Zee5. Since then, Yami has received praise from online users for yet another home run. Recently, Yami and the filmmaker Aniruddha had a private conversation with Pinkvilla where they discussed their movie Lost. The actress also discussed screen tests, movies that focus on women, and many other topics.

Yami was questioned about her previous comments regarding “cameo” and “smaller roles” during the interview. The actress discussed how the media described some of her earlier performances in that sense and wrote about the duration of her roles in one of the interviews. She presented an illustration of how the West operates, which is something that isn’t widely discussed. Throughout her career, did Yami find these opinions bothersome? She acknowledged that back then, the gossip had bothered her.

She said, “The fact that I remember it means it did bother me and you are a younger mind at that time. Of course, my family is there but strictly talking in terms of your workplace, you are completely by yourself and it’s absolutely fine. When you don’t owe anyone anything that’s the best feeling. It’s your own journey and you shouldn’t keep any expectations. But it did, I used to always question this if they want to see my acting to see my potential then my first film was really nice. I would be really happy if someone calls me for a screen test. But if they only call me and not my contemporaries because someone is connected with someone, or you know someone, that’s not right.”

Yami continued, “For example, if screen test is our culture in the industry like it happens in the West, then it’s a part of our job. But kisi role ko uski gravity nahi samjh ke aap sirf uska length dekhenge then there’s no way that you can silence them. The only way to do it is just to keep working and wahi cheezein fir kal ko aake appreciation bann jaati hai. I respect that. The reason why I voice out is because today if somebody who is new, who’s watching this and thinks the way maybe the school of thought that I come from should not feel discouraged. They should keep working, look for good and impactful roles and good directors if you get an opportunity, don’t fear anything.”

Yami will appear in the films Oh My God 2 with Sunny Kaushal and Pankaj Tripathi, Dhoom Dhaam with Pratik Gandhi, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga with Pratik Gandhi.

Advertisement

Also Read Lost trailer: Yami Gautam plays a criminal reporter Trailer for thriller Lost, starring Yami Gautam, released by ZEE5 on its...