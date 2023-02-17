Yami Gautam was asked about her recent statements about ‘cameo’

Advertisement
  • The actress is presently promoting her picture as it prepares for release.
  • Yami spoke candidly about the movie.
  • Her forthcoming film Lost has been eagerly anticipated by fans.
One of Bollywood’s most gifted and well-liked actresses is Yami Gautam. Her forthcoming film Lost has been eagerly anticipated by fans since the first trailer debuted. Yami does definitely have a stunning appearance, and the trailer has generated a lot of buzzes. The actress is presently promoting her picture as it prepares for release. Yami spoke candidly about the movie, her role, and her passion for suspenseful movies.

When Yami Gautam was asked when she began watching thriller movies and if she could recall the first one she saw, the actor questioned whether Baazigar could be classified as a thriller. The actress continued after being told yes, “Ya! So I mean being a 90s kid we all watched Baazigar and Gupt and these films so I won’t name in very intellectual zone. I think as an audience it is anything human, anything which is to do with inquisitiveness and keeps you on the edge of your seats keeps you thrilled. I think more than watching thriller films, I loved watching horror films. Like I am so scared but I love watching. You don’t know what’s going to happen. So just that idea of what’s going to happen, that’s thrilling.”

Yami was questioned about her previous comments regarding “cameo” and “smaller roles” during the interview. The actress discussed how the media described some of her earlier performances in that sense and wrote about the duration of her roles in one of the interviews. She presented an illustration of how the West operates, which is something that isn’t widely discussed. Throughout her career, did Yami find these opinions bothersome? She acknowledged that back then, the gossip had bothered her.

Yami‘s next films after Lost include Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga with Sunny Kaushal, Oh My God 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar, and Dhoom Dhaam with Pratik Gandhi.

