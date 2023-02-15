YRF shared the BTS of “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” from Pathaan

YRF just published the making of Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

SRK and Deepika saw in a behind-the-scenes video.

Shah Rukh admits he was reluctant to take off his shirt.

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is already regarded as one of the biggest box office successes in recent memory. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone may be seen in a behind-the-scenes video that the movie’s creators just published of the making of Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Shah Rukh and Deepika may be seen in the video practising the choreography that Bosco Martis created with the background dancers. Shah Rukh admits in the video that he was reluctant to take off his shirt and display his abs for the song.

Shah Rukh claims in the video that he believed there was a “conspiracy” to get him to expose his abs since he was insistent about remaining clothed. As the director Siddharth Anand puts it, “He is shy to a point that he does not want to open the button of his shirt, and having the body like that you have to like tear it and show that to the world… we had to coax him to do that.” The next few moments show Siddharth Anand saying in front of Shah Rukh, “Meri kasam kha ke bolo gaane mein nahi he…” in front of Shah Rukh. (Promise me the song won’t contain this.) Additionally, Siddharth mockingly refers to Bosco as “a fool” and claims that Shah Rukh’s body is prepared.

Siddharth hears Shah Rukh say, “Pizza khila raha tha tu mujhe kal.” Shah Rukh eventually complies with Bosco’s plea to finally display his abs in the scene.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Bosco Martis (@boscomartis) Advertisement

“This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page . Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one . And you were also so shy to show your Abs Sir (red heart emoji).. It’s a treasured moment for me for a life time . Thank so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture . All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one . Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan . @deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour (three red heart emojis) shining and looking super hot . My best wishes to my team.” The actor was reluctant to display his abs, according to choreographer Bosco Martis, who had earlier admitted this shortly after the song’s release. He had uploaded a photo of themselves together and captioned it, “Me and Shah Rukh.”

After surpassing Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Pathaan is now the fifth-highest-grossing Indian movie ever (2017). According to Yash Raj Films, the movie has currently earned a total of 946 crore over the world.

