Zeenat Aman discusses her decision to stop colouring her hair

Zeenat Aman debuted on Instagram on February 11 and has since consistently updated her followers with well-written posts. The seasoned performer posted vintage, previously unseen pictures of her mother Vardhini Scharwachter, and even a photo taken on the Satyam Shivam Sundaram set (1978). She discussed the varied standards presented to men versus women when it comes to aging in her most recent post.

Zeenat posted a snapshot of herself taken by her son Zahaan Khan, a film composer, on Instagram. Despite having her back to the camera, the image stands out for her “silver bob,” which she mentioned in the caption. She penned, “As women we are told that our social worth lies in youth and physical beauty. If not explicitly, then in a thousand subliminal ways. This is especially true for the entertainment industry. In general, as we age, men are bequeathed gravitas but women are at best offered sympathy.”

The seasoned actor continued, “I was initially reluctant to stop dyeing my hair, and was strongly advised against it. Some well wishers even said it would negatively impact my work opportunities. It was only once I contemplated upon my own hesitations that I realised I really don’t care to buttress our society’s idolisation of youth. Being young is wonderful, but so is being old. It thrills me to see more and more silver-haired women (of all ages) challenge the status quo. My son @zanuski took this image of me (and my silver bob) a few weeks ago at a friend’s home near Alibag.”

The actor’s admirers enjoyed reading her reflections on ageing. “You write so beautifully too !! What a delight to have you on the gram.” Another fan commented, “It’s so wonderful to have you as the ambassador of the grey tribe. Just makes all of us feel glamorous.” Another fan added, “You are gem mam… No number can define you actually…. You’ve proven that age is just an number for anything thank you for being an inspiration for us.”

Zeenat, a former Miss India from 1970, made her film debut in The Evil Within with Dev Anand. She most recently appeared as Sakina Begum in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat (2019).

