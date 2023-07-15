Alia Bhatt looks stunning in black saree

Alia Bhatt is a renowned Bollywood actress.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently visited Delhi to show her support for the campaign. She shared her enthusiasm on social media, posting pictures from her trip and expressing her heartfelt backing for the initiative. In collaboration with Prime Video India, the campaign aims to promote and discover grassroots entrepreneurs across the country.

Alia also expressed her gratitude to Ajay Kumar Sood ji, the Principal Scientific Advisor of the Government of India, for his valuable support in driving this meaningful project. Alia’s involvement in this venture highlights her commitment to empowering and uplifting the entrepreneurial spirit in India, and is expected to attract significant attention and inspire more individuals to participate in discovering and nurturing local talents.

During her visit, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an exquisite saree by Raw Mango, which flawlessly blended traditional elements with a modern twist. The black bandhani drape featured white polka dot embellishments, adding a touch of glamour to the elegant ensemble. Complementing the saree, Alia wore a sleeveless black blouse with a plunging neckline and a cropped silhouette, infusing a contemporary vibe into the traditional attire.

Alia’s choice of accessories enhanced the overall allure of her look. She adorned herself with dangling silver earrings and statement rings, adding a subtle sparkle to the ensemble without overpowering it.

Keeping her makeup minimalistic, Alia opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, giving her gaze a subtle yet captivating effect. Her lips were adorned with a glossy nude shade, naturally illuminating her face. Completing the look, Alia elegantly styled her hair into a neat bun, exuding a classic and timeless charm.

