Alia Bhatt takes the lead role as the ‘super agent’ in YRF’s spy universe

Alia Bhatt confirmed as the lead in YRF’s female-led spy film.

The Spy Universe franchise includes hit films like “Ek Tha Tiger,” “Tiger Zinda Hai,” “War,” and “Pathaan.”

Aditya Chopra believes Bhatt has the potential to lead a franchise.

In a highly anticipated announcement, it has been confirmed that Alia Bhatt has been cast as the lead in a female-led spy film by Yash Raj Films (YRF). This marks a significant expansion of YRF’s successful Spy Universe franchise, which has become India’s largest cinematic intellectual property.

The Spy Universe franchise began in 2012 with “Ek Tha Tiger” and has since produced blockbuster hits like “Tiger Zinda Hai,” “War,” and “Pathaan.” Bhatt joins the league of superstar actors Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan in portraying a formidable super-agent in this thrilling film.

Bhatt’s involvement in the Spy Universe project aims to attract a wider range of audiences and further elevate the franchise’s appeal. Known for her versatility and captivating performances, Bhatt is set to push her boundaries in this yet-to-be-titled film.

Aditya Chopra, the visionary behind YRF, believes that Bhatt has the potential to lead a franchise within the Spy Universe. The film is expected to commence production in 2024 after an extensive development phase.

As the YRF Spy Universe expands, audiences can anticipate an exhilarating cinematic experience filled with action, intrigue, and star-studded performances. The release of four films within the franchise is scheduled over the next two years, including “Tiger 3,” “War 2,” and the highly anticipated “Tiger vs. Pathaan” face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

