Alia Bhatt Wants Her Daughter to Pursue Career in Science

Alia Bhatt is a versatile Indian actress and singer.

Currently promoting her film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”

She shared that she envisions her daughter becoming a scientist.

Alia Bhatt, a highly acclaimed Indian actress and singer in Bollywood, gained recognition for her exceptional talent and versatility in the film industry. She made her debut in 2012 with “Student of the Year” and has since received praise and a massive fan following for her remarkable performances in successful films.

Currently promoting her upcoming movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia, along with Karan Johar, participated in a promotional event in Mumbai. During the event, she expressed her belief that her baby girl may not follow in her and her father’s footsteps and instead become a scientist.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter in November of the same year.

