Alia Bhatt wants Raha Kapoor to be a scientist

Alia Bhatt expressed her belief that her daughter, Raha Kapoor, has the potential to grow up and pursue a career as a scientist. This statement garnered attention from the internet. In addition, the online community reacted to Alia Bhatt's "awkward" ramp walk in a heavily adorned lehenga at Manish Malhotra's fashion show, where she was observed to be struggling.

What Alia Bhatt said about Raha

A video from the event was shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram. It shows Alia looking pretty in a sky blue saree and bindi and saying, “I look at my daughter and I say, “Tu to scientist banegi (you will become a scientist.” The video received a mixed response from internet users.

A fan wrote, “She will play the role of a scientist.” Another said, “Le Karan Johar after 20 years making a movie name Scientist.”

Fans claim Raha Kapoor will become an actor for sure:

Most of them were however, not convinced and claimed that Raha will definitely become an actor, just like her parents, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. A person asked, “To fir 3 idiots ke lesson ka kya? Barbaad (did it go waste)?” Another said, “Ranbir Kapoor ke beti hai actor bohot achi banegi (she will become a very good actor as she is Ranbir’s daughter).” One more wrote, “Raha mother’s side father’s side ka tradition barkarar rakhegi, acting pe hi ayegi (she will continue the tradition and will become an actor).” “Last me heroine hi banegi (she will become a heroine in the end),” read a comment.

A comment also read: “Baby chota ho to sb yahi kehte hai.. specially you Bollywood people..sabko acting me ghusa dete hai..Bina talent k (everyone says this when the baby is small specially Bollywood people but they eventually put everyone into acting even those without talent).” A person even gave Janhvi Kapoor’s example, “Sridevi ko b Janhvi ko doctor banana tha but wo b actress ee Bani.. lol (Sridevi wanted to make Janhvi a doctor but she became an actor).”

Last year on November 6, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor joyfully welcomed their daughter, Raha, into the world. The couple had previously tied the knot in April of that same year.

