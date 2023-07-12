Alia Bhatt’s captivating BTS vlog mesmerizes the internet

Alia Bhatt shares exclusive vlog on her YouTube channel.

The vlog showcases the picturesque landscapes of Kashmir.

Alia discusses her favorite sarees from the song and shares funny incidents from the shoot.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt, the talented actress known for her role in Gangubai, has pleasantly surprised her fans by sharing an exciting vlog on her YouTube channel. The vlog provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ from her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The vlog showcases the beautiful landscapes of Kashmir where the song was filmed and features appearances by director Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

In the vlog titled “My first song vlog… All about #TumKyaMile,” Alia shares her personal connection to the song as it was her first shoot after becoming a mother to her daughter Raha. The vlog captures Alia’s preparations for the shoot, including her makeup session, amidst the stunning snowy landscapes of Kashmir.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt) Advertisement

The video also includes a candid conversation between Alia and Karan Johar inside a car, where they discuss their favorite sarees from the song. Karan expresses his admiration for the multicolored kulfi saree and the lilac green saree, while Alia chooses the lilac green and black sarees as her favorites. Alia also shares a funny incident where Ranveer’s puffer jacket accidentally disrupted her shots while she was wearing the black saree.

Alia shared a sneak peek of the vlog on her Instagram, encouraging her followers to watch it. Fans are excited to witness the behind-the-scenes process of creating the song and eagerly await the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Also Read Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer Launch Date Announced "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani"Starring popular actors Ranveer Singh and Alia...