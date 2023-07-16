Anushka Sen mesmerizes with her dance in ‘What Jhumka’

Pictures – Sunayana Fozdar and Anushka Sen Looks Stunning
The actors gained popularity for their prominent performances. Sunayana is now seen...
In a captivating fashion moment, the enchanting Anushka Sen mesmerized fans with her rendition of the popular song ‘What Jhumka’ from the film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.” Known for her graceful presence, Anushka recreated the song in a preppy black polka dot saree, adding elegance and style to her performance. The song, which is creating waves across the country, offers a refreshing twist on the iconic track ‘Jhumka Gira Re,’ capturing its essence with renewed energy and resonating with listeners.
Anushka’s rendition of ‘What Jhumka’ showcases her charm and talent, bringing the song to life and captivating audiences. She paired the chic black polka dot saree with a stylish sleeveless blouse, complemented by filled-in eyebrows, beautiful kohled eyes, and gorgeous jhumkas.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The release of ‘What Jhumka’ has heightened anticipation for the film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.” Fans eagerly await the movie’s release to witness the magic created by the incredible cast and the refreshing twist in this iconic song recreation.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.