Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anushka Sen mesmerizes with her rendition of ‘What Jhumka’ wearing a stylish black polka dot saree

Anushka Sen mesmerizes with her rendition of ‘What Jhumka’ wearing a stylish black polka dot saree

Articles
Advertisement
Anushka Sen mesmerizes with her rendition of ‘What Jhumka’ wearing a stylish black polka dot saree

Anushka Sen mesmerizes with her dance in ‘What Jhumka’

Advertisement
  • Anushka Sen is a  renowned Bollywood actress.
  • Anushka Sen captivates fans with her rendition of the popular song ‘What Jhumka’
  • She showcases her elegance and style in a preppy black polka dot saree during the performance.
Advertisement

In a captivating fashion moment, the enchanting Anushka Sen mesmerized fans with her rendition of the popular song ‘What Jhumka’ from the film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.” Known for her graceful presence, Anushka recreated the song in a preppy black polka dot saree, adding elegance and style to her performance. The song, which is creating waves across the country, offers a refreshing twist on the iconic track ‘Jhumka Gira Re,’ capturing its essence with renewed energy and resonating with listeners.

Anushka’s rendition of ‘What Jhumka’ showcases her charm and talent, bringing the song to life and captivating audiences. She paired the chic black polka dot saree with a stylish sleeveless blouse, complemented by filled-in eyebrows, beautiful kohled eyes, and gorgeous jhumkas.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

Advertisement

 

The release of ‘What Jhumka’ has heightened anticipation for the film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.” Fans eagerly await the movie’s release to witness the magic created by the incredible cast and the refreshing twist in this iconic song recreation.

Also Read

Pictures – Sunayana Fozdar and Anushka Sen Looks Stunning
Pictures – Sunayana Fozdar and Anushka Sen Looks Stunning

The actors gained popularity for their prominent performances. Sunayana is now seen...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story