Anushka Sen mesmerizes with her dance in ‘What Jhumka’

Anushka Sen is a renowned Bollywood actress.

Anushka Sen captivates fans with her rendition of the popular song ‘What Jhumka’

She showcases her elegance and style in a preppy black polka dot saree during the performance.

In a captivating fashion moment, the enchanting Anushka Sen mesmerized fans with her rendition of the popular song ‘What Jhumka’ from the film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.” Known for her graceful presence, Anushka recreated the song in a preppy black polka dot saree, adding elegance and style to her performance. The song, which is creating waves across the country, offers a refreshing twist on the iconic track ‘Jhumka Gira Re,’ capturing its essence with renewed energy and resonating with listeners.

Anushka’s rendition of ‘What Jhumka’ showcases her charm and talent, bringing the song to life and captivating audiences. She paired the chic black polka dot saree with a stylish sleeveless blouse, complemented by filled-in eyebrows, beautiful kohled eyes, and gorgeous jhumkas.

The release of ‘What Jhumka’ has heightened anticipation for the film “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.” Fans eagerly await the movie’s release to witness the magic created by the incredible cast and the refreshing twist in this iconic song recreation.

