Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades Welcomes Baby Boy

Arjun Rampal welcomes his fourth child.

The joyful news comes after celebrating their elder son Arik’s fourth birthday.

Arjun Rampal expressed his gratitude to the medical team for a safe delivery.

Arjun Rampal, the acclaimed actor, has been blessed with the joy of fatherhood once again as he welcomes his fourth child. With two daughters from his previous marriage and a 4-year-old son from his current relationship, his family has grown with love and happiness.

The actor and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades celebrated the arrival of their second child together, a beautiful baby boy, just after their elder son Arik’s fourth birthday, making the occasion even more special.

Arjun Rampal shared the happy news on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to the medical team for ensuring a safe delivery for both mother and son.

“My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Fans and celebrities poured their well wishes in the comment section.

On the professional front, Arjun was last seen in the web series “The Final Call.”

