Deepika Padukone dazzles in pink bodysuit

Deepika Padukone sets Instagram on fire with a stunning photoshoot for Adidas.

The Bollywood beauty rocks a baby pink bodysuit, showcasing her flawless curves.

Deepika exudes confidence and style.

Deepika Padukone takes the barbiecore trend to new heights with a stunning photoshoot for Adidas. The Bollywood actress stuns in a baby pink bodysuit that beautifully enhances her curves, radiating elegance and playfulness.

Completing her fashionable ensemble, Deepika opts for pristine white sneakers, effortlessly combining comfort and style. Her makeup choice is bold and fierce, with captivating smoky eyeshadow and vibrant lips making a powerful statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Adding a touch of streetwear swagger, she wears a stylish black cap, showcasing her ability to slay any fashion trend. Her luxurious wavy hair cascades down her shoulders, enhancing her sartorial prowess.

Deepika Padukone proves once again that she is a fashion icon, pushing boundaries and captivating the audience with her impeccable style.

