Disha Parmar Embraces Beauty with Blue-Themed Vacation Pictures

Disha Parmar shares vacation pictures embracing her pregnancy.

The actress looks stylish and relaxed in a blue satin shirt and white pants.

Disha and her husband announced their pregnancy in May.

Advertisement

Disha Parmar, the expectant mother, shares joyful moments from her relaxing vacation, radiating serene ocean vibes in her casual blue satin shirt and white pants ensemble.

The actress captures the essence of the scenic seaside in her Instagram post, expressing her admiration for the tranquil surroundings with a poetic caption.

Disha Parmar and her husband announced their pregnancy on May 18, receiving warm wishes and blessings from fans and celebrities alike.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar) Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read