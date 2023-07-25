Disha Parmar Looks Beautiful In Barbiecore Avatar

Disha Parmar is embracing the special time at home and sharing her journey on social media.

She flaunted her baby bump in a Barbiecore avatar, wearing a pink casual mini-dress.

She enjoys the morning fresh air on her balcony.

Disha Parmar, who is expecting a child, is radiating with a pregnancy glow and embracing this special time at home. The diva’s social media pictures capture the attention of viewers, especially her latest Barbiecore avatar, where she proudly flaunts her baby bump.

In the recent pictures shared on her Instagram account, the mom-to-be looks stunning in a simple and comfortable pink casual mini-dress paired with a white printed jacket. Her natural beauty shines through, as she poses on her balcony, enjoying the morning fresh air surrounded by beautiful and oxygenated plants.

In an emotional story, Disha expresses her amazement at how quickly her baby bump is growing. She treats her little one to the serenity of the balcony and playfully flaunts her bump in another story, hashtagging it as #mommysclick.

Throughout her pregnancy, Disha continues to glow differently, keeping her fans engaged with regular updates on social media. Her followers eagerly anticipate the arrival of her baby, who they believe will be as gorgeous as Disha.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya shared the joyous news of their pregnancy with their fans in May 2023, posting an adorable picture of the couple to announce the happy news.

