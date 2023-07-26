Hina Khan Delights Fans with Her Green Avatar

Hina Khan is known for her impeccable fashion sense.

She impresses in both ethnic and western outfits.

She flaunts her green avatar, wearing a beautiful plain green salwar suit.

Advertisement

Hina Khan, known for her impeccable fashion sense, effortlessly slays in both ethnic and western ensembles, serving as an inspiration to many. In her recent Instagram post, she showcases her green avatar in a mesmerizing mirror selfie.

In the shared picture, Hina adorns a beautiful plain green salwar suit adorned with artistic embroidery, paired with a matching dupatta. Her ethnic look is complemented by a low ponytail, colorful earrings, blushed cheeks, matte lips, and bold eyes, making her appearance truly captivating.

The diva takes a mirror selfie while getting ready for a shoot, enjoying the moment by capturing pictures to pass the time.

Have a look!

Advertisement

Having started her career with “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” Hina Khan has since appeared in reality shows like “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Bigg Boss.” She mesmerized her fans with her Naagin avatar in the sequel of “Kasauti Zindagii Ki 2.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Hina Khan Slays In Casual Style Outfit Hina Khan is the ever-gorgeous actress. She impresses fans with her impeccable...