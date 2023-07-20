Hina Khan Grooves On Song “Barsaat Aa Gayi”

Hina Khan’s latest reel on Instagram showcases her grooving to the song.

She looks stunning in a blue floral printed kurta.

The music video “Barsaat Aa Gayi” features Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh.

Hina Khan, a talented and stunning figure in the entertainment industry, continues to inspire many with her remarkable success and captivating social media presence. In her latest reel, she exudes joy while dancing to her popular song “Barsaat Aa Gayi.”

In the reel, Hina adorns a blue floral printed kurta, complemented by matching pajamas and a dupatta. Her makeup is kept minimal, with a touch of lipstick and blush, while long jhumkas add elegance to her look.

Dancing gracefully to the song “Barsaat Aa Gayi,” Hina’s beauty and charisma shine throughout the video. The song, performed by Javed Mohsin, Shreya Ghoshal, and Stebin Ban, offers delightful entertainment to the viewers.

The music video “Barsaat Aa Gayi” features Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh, showcasing their incredible chemistry and charm. The duo, adored by fans, has previously worked together in music videos like “Mohabbat Hai” and “Runjhun,” establishing themselves as one of the most beloved on-screen couples with their fun and adorable on-screen presence, reflecting their strong bond.

