I never really went away to make a comeback, says Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty says she never went away to make a comeback.

She says she chose quality over quantity in her projects.

Shamita Shetty, who stepped into the limelight with her debut in Mohabbatein in 2000, has recently garnered attention for her prominent role in the movie The Tenant (2023). Despite being referred to as her comeback by many, Shamita is not particularly fond of the term.

“I never really went away to make a comeback,” she quips, adding, “I just took my time in choosing the projects that I did. I’ve always given preference to quality over quantity. And that’s probably one of the reasons why I always had a constant, or rather this long gap between every release. But, there’s some interesting work coming my way from OTT platforms now.”

Shamita openly acknowledges that her journey has been challenging, especially with the constant presence of her sister, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, casting a shadow over her.

Observing the difference in the thinking now, Shamita tells us, “It’s not just a difference in the industry, it’s people’s expectation and perception of you. It’s not just within the industry. Unfortunately, there are constant comparisons and there will always be those comparisons. But, every individual is different.”

“It was difficult for me initially, but I’m fine now. The scenarios are quite a bit changed now. But having said that, there are a lot more changes that are needed, which I think will naturally happen in time,” she adds.

Advertisement

After working for 23 years in the film industry, observing various changes, the actor feels that, “both box office numbers and fan appreciation are important for an actor”. Having said that, she believes that content is the king now.

Shetty elaborates, “It’s your story that is the most important. It’s not just about which actor is going to be a part of which film. Your content is the hero. There are so many different OTT platforms with great content that people are experimenting with.”

Apart from her work in films, Shamita Shetty has also participated in various reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Bigg Boss. Could her involvement in these shows potentially lead her into the highly-discussed domain of the small screen?

"I don't think so," she answers, continuing, "Because you have a lot of mainstream actors being a part of television now, whether it's judging or whatever. I did some of the biggest reality shows, but I always went back to doing films as well. It's not about any platform or industry, it's performing an art. TV is huge and gives you a great fan following and very good money. The kind of fan following and love that I received after doing shows like Big Boss, I never received doing films. I would never restrict myself when it came to a particular industry," the actor wraps up.

