Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shares romantic moments in the song ‘Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte’

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shares romantic moments in the song ‘Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte’

Articles
Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shares romantic moments in the song ‘Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte’

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun shares romantic moments in the song

Advertisement
  • Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are actively promoting their upcoming film “Bawaal”
  • A new romantic dance video featuring Janhvi and Varun has gone viral on the internet.
  • “Bawaal,” is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan actively promote their upcoming tragic love story Bawaal, gaining significant attention since the release of the teaser. The lead pair is making efforts to reach a wider audience, and their latest romantic dance video is going viral on the internet.

In the recent Instagram reel, Janhvi and Varun can be seen engaged in a romantic dance, with Janhvi wearing the same outfit she styled for the promotion. The video showcases them dancing romantically to their new song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. In the caption, wrote, “Badlega sabke dilon ka haal, kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hain #Bawaal💥 Releasing on @primevideoin in more than 200 countries and territories!
#BawaalGoesGlobal.”

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Advertisement

 

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bawaal is described as a love story with its own conflicts. The film is set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 21, 2023. Janhvi Kapoor announced the film on her Instagram, expressing excitement about its global release in over 200 countries and territories.

Also Read

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Green Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Green Saree

Janhvi Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood actress. Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story