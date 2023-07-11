Janhvi Kapoor and Varun shares romantic moments in the song

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are actively promoting their upcoming film “Bawaal”

A new romantic dance video featuring Janhvi and Varun has gone viral on the internet.

“Bawaal,” is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan actively promote their upcoming tragic love story Bawaal, gaining significant attention since the release of the teaser. The lead pair is making efforts to reach a wider audience, and their latest romantic dance video is going viral on the internet.

In the recent Instagram reel, Janhvi and Varun can be seen engaged in a romantic dance, with Janhvi wearing the same outfit she styled for the promotion. The video showcases them dancing romantically to their new song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. In the caption, wrote, “Badlega sabke dilon ka haal, kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hain #Bawaal💥 Releasing on @primevideoin in more than 200 countries and territories!

#BawaalGoesGlobal.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) Advertisement

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bawaal is described as a love story with its own conflicts. The film is set to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 21, 2023. Janhvi Kapoor announced the film on her Instagram, expressing excitement about its global release in over 200 countries and territories.

Also Read Janhvi Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Green Saree Janhvi Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood actress. Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up...