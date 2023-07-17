Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance in the pink floral dress

Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance in the pink floral dress

Articles
Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance in the pink floral dress

Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance in the pink floral dress

  • Janhvi Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood actress.
  • Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion choices for the promotional events of “Bawaal” have been garnering attention.
  • Her recent look in a floral printed midi dress by Magda Butrym is causing a stir among fashion enthusiasts.
Janhvi Kapoor has been making a style statement with her fashion choices during the promotional events for her upcoming movie “Bawaal” alongside Varun Dhawan. Her recent looks have showcased her versatile style, ranging from sequinned dresses to bodycon midis and traditional sarees.

However, her latest outfit has caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts. In a promotional photoshoot, Janhvi wore a stunning floral printed midi dress that perfectly complements her elegance and adds charm to her persona.

 

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The midi dress by Magda Butrym is a beautiful creation that combines style and elegance. It features a halter neckline, delicate noodle straps, and a cut-out embellished with 3D flowers, showcasing the designer’s attention to detail. The ruched detailing, plunging back, and figure-hugging fit highlight the wearer’s frame.

The rose pink, blush pink, and green color rose print adds sophistication to the ensemble, making it a true fashion statement. Overall, the dress represents femininity, grace, and timeless charm.

