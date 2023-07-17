Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance in the pink floral dress

Janhvi Kapoor’s Delhi shooting schedule cancelled due to pollution
Janhvi Kapoor's Delhi shooting schedule has been put on hold due to...
Janhvi Kapoor has been making a style statement with her fashion choices during the promotional events for her upcoming movie “Bawaal” alongside Varun Dhawan. Her recent looks have showcased her versatile style, ranging from sequinned dresses to bodycon midis and traditional sarees.
However, her latest outfit has caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts. In a promotional photoshoot, Janhvi wore a stunning floral printed midi dress that perfectly complements her elegance and adds charm to her persona.
The midi dress by Magda Butrym is a beautiful creation that combines style and elegance. It features a halter neckline, delicate noodle straps, and a cut-out embellished with 3D flowers, showcasing the designer’s attention to detail. The ruched detailing, plunging back, and figure-hugging fit highlight the wearer’s frame.
The rose pink, blush pink, and green color rose print adds sophistication to the ensemble, making it a true fashion statement. Overall, the dress represents femininity, grace, and timeless charm.
