Janhvi Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Green Saree

Janhvi Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood actress.

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film “Bawaal”

The actress is actively promoting the film and recently shared a new promotional look on her Instagram.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor prepares for her upcoming film “Bawaal” alongside Varun Dhawan, creating a buzz with the release of the teaser. Currently, she is actively promoting the film and recently shared a new promotional look on Instagram.

In the pictures, Janhvi is seen donning a plain green saree with a stone-embedded border, paired with a contrasting blue halter low neckline blouse. Her loose hair, smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips enhance her overall style, showcasing her beauty and elegance.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) Advertisement

The attention-grabbing photoshoot highlights Janhvi’s figure, and her caption reflects her excitement for the film. Fans can draw inspiration from her green saree style for their own special occasions or functions.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, “Bawaal” is set to premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 21, 2023.

Also Read Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s “Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte” Song Out Now Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor come together for the first time in...