Edition: English
Edition: English

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Green Saree

Articles
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Gorgeous In Green Saree

  • Janhvi Kapoor is a renowned Bollywood actress.
  • Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film “Bawaal”
  • The actress is actively promoting the film and recently shared a new promotional look on her Instagram.
Janhvi Kapoor prepares for her upcoming film “Bawaal” alongside Varun Dhawan, creating a buzz with the release of the teaser. Currently, she is actively promoting the film and recently shared a new promotional look on Instagram.

In the pictures, Janhvi is seen donning a plain green saree with a stone-embedded border, paired with a contrasting blue halter low neckline blouse. Her loose hair, smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips enhance her overall style, showcasing her beauty and elegance.

 

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The attention-grabbing photoshoot highlights Janhvi’s figure, and her caption reflects her excitement for the film. Fans can draw inspiration from her green saree style for their own special occasions or functions.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, “Bawaal” is set to premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 21, 2023.

