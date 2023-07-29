Jasmin Bhasin Embraces the Barbie Fever in Glowing Pink Dress

Jasmin Bhasin embraces the pink Barbie trend inspired by the Hollywood film “Barbie”

She looks stunning in a glowing pink short bodycon dress, radiating charm and elegance.

Jasmin’s infectious smile and adorable pose on social media capture the essence of the Barbie fever.

Bollywood actress Jasmin Bhasin has caught the Barbie fever, joining the growing list of celebrities embracing the color pink. Inspired by the Hollywood film “Barbie” starring Margot Robbie, the pink trend has become a sensation among the youth, and Jasmin is no exception. Known for her pretty features and flawless complexion, she radiates charm in a glowing pink short bodycon dress, looking amazing.

Social media has seen many celebrities striking poses in the Barbie style, donning shades of pink. Jasmin adds her delightful pose to this long list, sharing her enthusiasm for the movie on her social media account. “Barbie” seems to have captivated audiences, and those going to the theatres to watch the film are decking themselves in pink attire. Jasmin has undoubtedly chosen the perfect outfit to enjoy the movie.

In her pink Barbie style, Jasmin looks cute and adorable. Her infectious smile and radiant appearance make the look even more captivating and endearing. It’s evident that she has embraced the Barbie charm with elegance and charm, captivating her followers on social media.

