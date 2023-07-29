Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jasmin Bhasin Embraces the Barbie Fever in Glowing Pink Dress

Jasmin Bhasin Embraces the Barbie Fever in Glowing Pink Dress

Articles
Advertisement
Jasmin Bhasin Embraces the Barbie Fever in Glowing Pink Dress

Jasmin Bhasin Embraces the Barbie Fever in Glowing Pink Dress

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Jasmin Bhasin embraces the pink Barbie trend inspired by the Hollywood film “Barbie”
  • She looks stunning in a glowing pink short bodycon dress, radiating charm and elegance.
  • Jasmin’s infectious smile and adorable pose on social media capture the essence of the Barbie fever.
Advertisement

Bollywood actress Jasmin Bhasin has caught the Barbie fever, joining the growing list of celebrities embracing the color pink. Inspired by the Hollywood film “Barbie” starring Margot Robbie, the pink trend has become a sensation among the youth, and Jasmin is no exception. Known for her pretty features and flawless complexion, she radiates charm in a glowing pink short bodycon dress, looking amazing.

Social media has seen many celebrities striking poses in the Barbie style, donning shades of pink. Jasmin adds her delightful pose to this long list, sharing her enthusiasm for the movie on her social media account. “Barbie” seems to have captivated audiences, and those going to the theatres to watch the film are decking themselves in pink attire. Jasmin has undoubtedly chosen the perfect outfit to enjoy the movie.

In her pink Barbie style, Jasmin looks cute and adorable. Her infectious smile and radiant appearance make the look even more captivating and endearing. It’s evident that she has embraced the Barbie charm with elegance and charm, captivating her followers on social media.

Have a look!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin shares plans for ushering in new year
Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin shares plans for ushering in new year

Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin shares plans for ushering in the new...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story