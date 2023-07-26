Jaya Bachchan, the esteemed actress, recently attended the screening of her upcoming film, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” directed by Karan Johar.

However, the event took a tense turn when the media incessantly called out her name, triggering her anger.

Jaya Bachchan is known for her vocal criticism of the media’s intrusive behaviour, especially their habit of clicking pictures without consent.

She believes such actions are a breach of etiquette and has been spotted scolding the paparazzi on various occasions.

During the screening in Mumbai on July 25, Jaya’s patience reached its limit as the paparazzi loudly called out her name upon her arrival, prompting her to respond firmly, “I am not deaf. Chilao mat, araam se baat karo.”

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Advertisement

“Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” stars talented actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, along with Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in significant parts. Notably, Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is also part of the film as an assistant director.

The movie has been extensively shot in New Delhi, Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir, and Russia. Fans can look forward to its release on July 28, as reported by India Today.

As anticipation builds for this family entertainer, let us remember to respect the privacy and preferences of our favourite celebrities to create a harmonious and respectful environment.

Also Read Arshad Warsi Reflects On First Meeting With Jaya Bachchan Arshad Warsi recently recounted his initial encounter with the iconic Jaya Bachchan,...