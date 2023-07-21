Kajol: I looked like a horse during Jaati Hoon Main song shoot

- Kajol: Shah Rukh helped me through the Jaati Hoon Main song shoot.
- Kajol: Shah Rukh is annoying but endearing because he knows everyone’s lines.
- Shah Rukh’s Jawan trailer received an overwhelming response.
Kajol revealed her experience during the shoot of the song “Jaati Hoon Main” from the film Karan Arjun.
She expressed that Shah Rukh was instrumental in supporting her throughout the filming process.
Kajol, while promoting her upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series “The Trial,” recently spoke in an interview about her enduring onscreen pairing with Shah Rukh Khan, which continues to be one of the most cherished in Hindi Cinema.
Fondly reminiscing about their collaboration in the 1995 film “Karan Arjun,” Kajol shared a delightful anecdote from the making of the song “Jaati Hoon Main.”
In the movie, directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, Kajol portrayed the character of Sonia Saxena, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Raakhee Gulzar, and Mamta Kulkarni in significant roles.
The actress also revealed an interesting incident involving her daughter Nysa’s response when she expressed her wish to see Nysa have a daughter like herself.
Jaati Hoon Main song shoot
In a new interview with Mashable India, Kajol opened up about filming for the Jaati Hoon Main song and how Shah Rukh helped her through the process. “We have laughed so much. I think Shah Rukh and me have laughed so much.
I think he was giving me courage over here to say, ‘Please, finish the song.’ The dance part was the easy part. Not laughing out loud at it was the difficult part of it but I was like there are places in this where I look like the horses. (laughs) He was like, ‘Just Shut up! Just do it, get it over with. Finish it, please! He has always been like that, yeah!”
Kajol on Shah Rukh’s most annoying quality
During the same interview, Kajol affectionately mentioned that the most annoying and endearing quality about Shah Rukh Khan is his habit of coming prepared with the lines of all the actors, not just his own, during his shots. She admired his genuine desire for everyone to excel on set, not just himself.
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s “Pathaan,” where he shared the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Recently, the trailer for his upcoming film “Jawan” was released, and it received an overwhelming response from the audience.
Additionally, he has another exciting project in the pipeline, Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki.” Fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing his performances in these ventures.
