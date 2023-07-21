Keerthy Suresh looks stunning in an ethnic black kurta

Keerthy Suresh wows fans with her acting skills and exquisite fashion sense.

The actress stuns in an ethnic black embroidered kurta and dewy makeup.

Keerthy is gearing up for her upcoming film “Maamannan,” releasing on Netflix on the 27th of July.

Keerthy Suresh impresses with her talent and fashion sense, captivating fans with her ethnic black embroidered kurta and dewy makeup.

The actress shares stunning photos on her profile, showcasing her black anarkali kurta with gold thread embroidery and high waist slit, complemented by gold and diamond jhumkas.

Keerthy’s mesmerizing beauty shines through with dewy makeup, shadowed eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude lips, while her open hairstyle adds to her allure.

The actress is gearing up for her upcoming film “Maamannan,” alongside Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Fahadh Faasil, set to release on Netflix on the 27th of July.

