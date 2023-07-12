Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Keerthy Suresh showcases her confident and bold style in a black saree

Keerthy Suresh showcases her confident and bold style in a black saree

Articles
Advertisement
Keerthy Suresh showcases her confident and bold style in a black saree

Keerthy Suresh showcases her bold style in a black saree

Advertisement
  • Keerthy Suresh stuns in a mesmerizing black designer saree, showcasing elegance and sophistication.
  • The actress effortlessly blends tradition and modernity with a golden blazer-style blouse.
  • Keerthy’s smudgy intense makeup look, featuring golden and metallic brown eyeshadow, enhances her captivating gaze
Advertisement

Keerthy Suresh wows in stunning black saree ensemble, showcasing elegance and sophistication. The actress effortlessly blends tradition and modernity with a contemporary twist in her choice of a golden blazer-style blouse. Minimal yet impactful accessories, including golden floral earrings, beautifully complement her overall look.

Keerthy’s smudgy intense makeup look steals the show, with her mesmerizing eyes adorned in golden and metallic brown eyeshadow. Her filled-in eyebrows add definition to her facial features, while pink nude lips balance the composition. With her impeccable style and attention to detail, Keerthy continues to captivate fans, setting new standards for elegance and grace in the world of fashion and beauty.

The actress donned this glamorous look for the promotions of her film “Mamannaan,” which has been receiving immense love and support from netizens nationwide.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Advertisement

Also Read

Keerthy Suresh Looks Stunning in a White Sequined Saree
Keerthy Suresh Looks Stunning in a White Sequined Saree

Keerthy Suresh is the most well-known and talented actor. Keerthy Suresh is...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story