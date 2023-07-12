Keerthy Suresh showcases her bold style in a black saree

Keerthy Suresh stuns in a mesmerizing black designer saree, showcasing elegance and sophistication.

The actress effortlessly blends tradition and modernity with a golden blazer-style blouse.

Keerthy’s smudgy intense makeup look, featuring golden and metallic brown eyeshadow, enhances her captivating gaze

Advertisement

Keerthy Suresh wows in stunning black saree ensemble, showcasing elegance and sophistication. The actress effortlessly blends tradition and modernity with a contemporary twist in her choice of a golden blazer-style blouse. Minimal yet impactful accessories, including golden floral earrings, beautifully complement her overall look.

Keerthy’s smudgy intense makeup look steals the show, with her mesmerizing eyes adorned in golden and metallic brown eyeshadow. Her filled-in eyebrows add definition to her facial features, while pink nude lips balance the composition. With her impeccable style and attention to detail, Keerthy continues to captivate fans, setting new standards for elegance and grace in the world of fashion and beauty.

The actress donned this glamorous look for the promotions of her film “Mamannaan,” which has been receiving immense love and support from netizens nationwide.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) Advertisement

Also Read Keerthy Suresh Looks Stunning in a White Sequined Saree Keerthy Suresh is the most well-known and talented actor. Keerthy Suresh is...